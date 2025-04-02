Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

