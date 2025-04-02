Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 916 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 3,877,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,237 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,242,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after buying an additional 777,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 737,123 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $4,634,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 349.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 203,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

