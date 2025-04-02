Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 315,609 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 315,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

