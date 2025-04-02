Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,603 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 32.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

NYSE FL opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

