Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,827 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,367,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,265,000 after purchasing an additional 432,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after buying an additional 700,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,500,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Essent Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,662,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $65.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

