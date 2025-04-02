Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 109,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Navient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 892,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 467,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Navient’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NAVI

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.