Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 671,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 93,315 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

