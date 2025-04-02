Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,624 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LILAK. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.05). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

