Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,165 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Melius Research raised US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

