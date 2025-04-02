Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. 417,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

