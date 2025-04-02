Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Down 19.3% – Here’s Why

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) traded down 19.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.52 ($0.03). 19,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 78,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.12 ($0.04).
Mothercare Trading Down 6.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of £15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.
Mothercare Company Profile
Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.
