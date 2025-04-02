MRC Global (MRC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/18/2025 – MRC Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2025 – MRC Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2025 – MRC Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/17/2025 – MRC Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
MRC Global Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE MRC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 458,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.96.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MRC Global
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.