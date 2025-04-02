MRC Global (MRC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2025 – MRC Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – MRC Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – MRC Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2025 – MRC Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MRC Global Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MRC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 458,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.96.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,390,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,004,000 after buying an additional 42,331 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,825,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 164,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,281,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

