Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 248.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 69.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $53,777,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $18,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,476.19. This represents a 25.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,594 shares of company stock worth $1,695,043. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Melius began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research raised Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.67.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.3 %

MUSA opened at $475.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $382.04 and a one year high of $561.08. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.10%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

