National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 229,366 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 909.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AON were worth $91,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AON by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in AON by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 43,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after buying an additional 390,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $398.95 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.11.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

