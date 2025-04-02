National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 220.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,666,949 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,524,077 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $59,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,036.44. This represents a 10.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock worth $1,631,151 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

