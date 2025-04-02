National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE:TKO traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,431. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.07. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.56 and a 52-week high of C$4.20. The company has a market cap of C$965.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Anu Dhir acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,680.00. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total value of C$162,875.00. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

