National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $93.31. National HealthCare shares last traded at $92.80, with a volume of 62,199 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.37.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

