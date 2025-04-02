Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 24886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Navigator Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $909.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. Navigator had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Navigator by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

