Nemes Rush Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 145.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $222.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

