Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $286,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 543.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.08.

First Solar Stock Up 0.9 %

First Solar stock opened at $127.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.60 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

