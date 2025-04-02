Nemes Rush Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $193.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

