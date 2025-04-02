Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $900.59 and last traded at $910.95. Approximately 1,226,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,574,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $933.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.02.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $974.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $872.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,876.48. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.