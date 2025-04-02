New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,939 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.4 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.80 and a 200-day moving average of $173.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.99 and a twelve month high of $233.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 130.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

Get Our Latest Report on MTN

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.