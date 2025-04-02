New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,965 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 95.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 76.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $113.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

