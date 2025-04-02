New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,076 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,320,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,889,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $150.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.71 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.