New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,205 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.93.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

