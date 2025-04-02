New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $442,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,601,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,742. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,851 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,369. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

