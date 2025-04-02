New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 28.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Enova International by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 672.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 15.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. On average, analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $2,997,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,157,107.50. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,431,690.25. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,188 shares of company stock worth $3,559,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENVA. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

