New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,916,000. River Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 29.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,925,000 after buying an additional 145,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,454,000 after buying an additional 113,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 93,661 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WLY opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 0.82.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 190.54%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

