New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 305.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 84,923 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 265,648 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 33,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMSI opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $111.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,803.50. The trade was a 39.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,428.67. This represents a 51.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

