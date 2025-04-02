New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $79.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $88,538.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,284.60. The trade was a 24.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,190. This represents a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,484 shares of company stock worth $993,933 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

