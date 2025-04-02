New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.20. 1,338,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 567,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on New Found Gold from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $208.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFGC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland.

