Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE NEM opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

