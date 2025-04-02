Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEWTZ stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

About Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

