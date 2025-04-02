Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NEWTZ stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $26.02.
About Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026
