Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Short Interest Update

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nexxen International Trading Up 4.6 %

NEXN stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 506,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.50 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

Nexxen International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexxen International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 30,973 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nexxen International by 1,898.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEXN shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

