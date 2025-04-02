Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 330 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 376,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

