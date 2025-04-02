Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 504 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.63. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $118.67 and a one year high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

