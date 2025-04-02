Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,120 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HIW stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.