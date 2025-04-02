Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,425 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,322 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,135,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,543,000 after acquiring an additional 42,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 109,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

