Norges Bank Buys Shares of 871,328 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 871,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMYT. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.27. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

