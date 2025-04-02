Norges Bank Invests $93.41 Million in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 998,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,409,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,504,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $37,726,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 828,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 110,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,055,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,341 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIGI

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.