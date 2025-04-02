Norges Bank Makes New $108.06 Million Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 826,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,058,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in Allegion by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Allegion by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.11. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

