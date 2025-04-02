Norges Bank Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,029,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 564,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,810,000 after buying an additional 58,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in International Paper by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 310,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 213,783 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

