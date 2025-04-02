Norges Bank Takes $112.45 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,008,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Globe Life by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.41. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $133.31.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. This trade represents a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $1,016,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,591.35. The trade was a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

