Norges Bank Takes $98.44 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,881,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CAE by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 103,081 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,763,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.62.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAE. TD Securities lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

