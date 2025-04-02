Norges Bank Takes Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,106,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,879,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

