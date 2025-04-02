Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Stories

