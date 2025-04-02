North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.63. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 87,052 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $42.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.43% and a return on equity of 537.09%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

