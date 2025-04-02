Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BLV opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.65 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

