Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,070,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NU were worth $187,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in NU by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 104.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

